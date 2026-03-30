SEPTA to rehabilitate Bridgeport Viaduct to fortify M Line service

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has kicked off a major rehabilitation project on the Norristown High Speed Line (M Line) that’s set to impact more than 30% of the 5,600 weekday trips made on the line.

Through May 9, shuttle buses will replace train service between Bridgeport Station and Norristown Transit Center while SEPTA makes structural repairs to the Bridgeport Viaduct. The agency notes that train service will operate as normal between Bridgeport Station and 69th Street Transit Center.

The Bridgeport Viaduct, which is the 3,525-foot-long bridge that carries the M Line over the Schuylkill River, hosts 1,900 daily trips.

“The Bridgeport Viaduct is more than a bridge on SEPTA’s M Line,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth Lawrence Jr. “It is a true gateway carrying not just trains, but people getting to work, school and home—connecting Montgomery County to Delaware County and beyond. We are proud to make this investment on behalf of our riders and the residents of Bridgeport and Norristown.”

SEPTA says the Bridgeport Viaduct was built in 1911 and that after more than a century of service, it needs major repairs to extend its life for continued passenger service.

“This 115-year-old viaduct is SEPTA’s third-longest bridge, and this work is needed for us to be able to continue M service between Bridgeport and Norristown,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer. “This project is being completed in phases to avoid an outage this summer when Philadelphia hosts FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and America’s 250th birthday celebration.”

SEPTA notes that the estimated cost of the project is $55 million, including design, support and construction. Third-party contractor J.D. Eckman will complete the work, which includes:

Structural steel repairs

Concrete repairs to abutments and piers

Bearing replacement

Concrete deck replacement

Maintenance catwalk replacement

Repainting of the entire structure

Replacement of the Norristown Transit Center stairway

The agency notes that construction will take about one year to complete, with future outages planned for later this year and early next year.