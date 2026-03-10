MBTA completes commissioning of modernized signaling system on Orange Line

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced the early completion of signal work on the Orange Line that suspended service between Back Bay and Forest Hills. As a result of unencumbered access to track areas through this most recent service suspension, crews have successfully completed the commissioning of the new, modernized signaling system on the Orange Line, leading to what the agency calls significantly increased operational efficiency of the line and improved the ability of the agency to schedule reliability for riders.

The work, originally planned to take place during nine consecutive days of shuttle bus service replacement, was completed two days early and allowed Orange Line service to resume ahead of schedule on March 7.

“I understand the time needed to accomplish long-deferred work, and I'm pleased to announce that with efficiencies gained utilizing this closure, we have completed the Orange Line signal work a few days early. This accomplishment now means that we have fully installed a new state-of-the-art signal system across the entire Orange Line,” said Interim MassDOT Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “With speed restrictions eliminated in 2024, a modern digital signal system and full delivery and acceptance of the entire fleet of new cars manufactured right here in Springfield, Massachusetts, we are fulfilling our commitment to provide our riders a safe, reliable and improved transit trip across the entire Orange Line.”

The MBTA says the service change allowed signal crews the opportunity to cutover and commission new signaling equipment at two final locations on the line at Jackson Square and Forest Hills, which fully completes the commissioning of the new digital signal system for the entire Orange Line.

The digital signaling system includes Integrated Vital Processing Interlocking (iVPI) technology and the most updated generation of Audio Frequency Track Circuits (AFTC 5), which the MBTA says provides it with higher reliability through modern software, better train detection in real time and more. The agency notes that crews continue to install new signal cabling within the southwest corridor of the line and will also relocate some additional signal infrastructure for additional resiliency and to decommission the old signal system.

The project awarded in 2018 to modernize the MBTA’s Red and Orange Line signaling infrastructure was prioritized and accelerated under the leadership of Eng, according to the agency. When the new signaling system is fully online, the MBTA says it will have the ability to efficiently reroute trains and quickly recover after unplanned service changes, ultimately providing a better, more reliable trip for riders.

A variety of other work also took place along the Orange Line to further enhance the rider experience while the line was already suspended for the signal work: