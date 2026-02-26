STV completes design for first six traction power substations for TriMet’s Banfield Type 1 Substation Replacement Project

STV has completed the design for the first six traction power substations under TriMet’s Banfield Type 1 Substation Replacement Project, which also received issued for construction approval. The firm says the milestone is a significant step toward modernizing the MAX Blue Line’s power infrastructure, one of the oldest components of TriMet’s light-rail system.

Originally installed in 1983, TriMet’s 12 Type 1 traction power substations along the MAX Blue Line are nearing the end of their service life. According to STV, the 12-year replacement program will introduce traction power equipment, improve equipment access and safety, reduce long-term maintenance costs and minimize the risk of service disruptions for riders. Over the past 18 months, STV led the structural, civil, electrical and systems design for six substations along the Banfield corridor and is providing overall project management.

“This is a foundational investment in the reliability and resilience of the region’s transit system,” said STV Vice President and West Coast Rail and Transit Systems Lead Ja-Mie Luey, P.E. “STV is modernizing the critical infrastructure upgrades that strengthen the backbone of MAX service today while building capacity for future improvements that directly benefit riders and the communities they connect.”

The MAX Blue Line is TriMet’s longest light-rail route, spanning approximately 33 miles and serving 48 stations between Hillsboro and Gresham, Ore.

“Maintaining our transit system in a state of good repair is one of TriMet’s top priorities,” said TriMet Executive Director of Capital Project Delivery Jamie Snook. “Through our partnership with STV, we’ve advanced the replacement of our original light-rail substations that are more than 40 years old, which is vital to keeping our region and our world-class light-rail system moving and reliable for our riders and the Portland metro area.”

Construction of the first six substations is anticipated to begin in 2026 and continue through 2028. STV is also scheduled to begin designing four additional Banfield substation sites in July 2026.