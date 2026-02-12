Sound Transit to begin testing Link 2 Line trains for Crosslake Connection service

Crosslake Connection is set to begin passenger service March 28 and is the final component of the 2 Line.
Feb. 12, 2026
Sound Transit
On Feb. 14, Sound Transit will begin simulated testing for Link 2 Line trains before the opening of the Crosslake Connection on March 28. During testing, passengers will be able to ride test trains between International District/Chinatown and Lynnwood City Center stations, and service hours on the existing 2 Line between Redmond and South Bellevue, Wash., will be extended until midnight. 

During simulated service, Sound Transit notes two-car 2 Line trains will run between normal four-car 1 Line trains from International District/Chinatown to Lynnwood and back. Trains will arrive every four minutes during weekday peak periods and every five minutes throughout the day. 

Crosslake Connection is the final component of the 2 Line that will cross Lake Washington and connect with the 1 Line at International District/Chinatown Station. This final segment of East Link includes two new stations, one at Mercer Island and one at Judkins Park, completing the voter-approved regional transit system expansion started in 2008 under Sound Transit 2 and increasing the light-rail system from 55 to 63 miles. 

The agency says the addition of 2 Line trains will significantly increase capacity through the busiest part of the Link system, with double the number of trains running through the downtown Seattle transit tunnel. 

