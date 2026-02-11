UTA selects STV to support FrontRunner 2X project

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has selected STV to support the expansion of UTA’s FrontRunner commuter rail system. The nearly $1 billion FrontRunner 2X project will modernize and expand the 89-mile commuter rail corridor between Ogden and Provo, Utah.

Led by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and in partnership with UTA and Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), the program will add double track in 11 strategic locations, easing bottlenecks and increasing operational flexibility. The project will include 10 new trains, a new maintenance facility, signaling and infrastructure upgrades, targeted track realignments and a new station in Bluffdale.

STV says the improvements will raise the system’s capacity by more than 50%, cut wait times in half to 15-minute peak service and 30-minute off-peak service and increase travel time reliability. The firm is leading the double-track design for two corridor segments between the Vineyard, Provo and Orem stations. STV says it will provide detailed engineering and constructability-focused design solutions that support efficient project delivery.

“FrontRunner is the backbone of Utah’s regional transit network, and this expansion represents a generational investment in connecting communities along the Wasatch Front,” said STV Vice President and Regional Alternative Delivery Director Heath Therrien. “We are proud to bring our national rail expertise to the design-build team, supporting UTA and UDOT’s vision for more frequent, reliable and sustainable rail service for riders.”

According to STV, the expansion supports Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s long-range transportation plan to address unprecedented population growth, reduce roadway congestion and expand transit options. Construction will proceed in phases through 2030 while maintaining FrontRunner service.