UPDATE: Hudson Tunnel Project to resume construction after funding was fully disbursed by federal government

Updated 02/23/2026

On Feb. 18, the Gateway Development Commission (GDC) was fully reimbursed the $205 million in federal funding it needed to continue work on the Hudson Tunnel Project (HTP). Construction is expected to resume on the project this week.

“We continue to pursue all avenues to secure access to the full amount of federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project, including our lawsuit,” the GDC said in a statement.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement, noting the development is a “big win” for the state of New York.

“For months, Donald Trump illegally suspended funding for the Gateway Tunnel, putting the most important infrastructure project in the nation in jeopardy,” Hochul said. “Today—after our preliminary court victories and repeated conversations with the President about the need to keep funds flowing—we secured a major result: The federal government released the remaining $98 million in overdue funding to Gateway and provided an additional $30 million in reimbursements for work completed in January.

This afternoon, the Gateway Development Commission will notify contractors to prepare to resume work next week. Many of the 1,000 union workers I stood with yesterday, whose livelihoods were put at risk by the President’s actions, will soon be back on the job.I have told the President repeatedly that when he targets New York, we will fight back, and we will not back down. Today’s progress is significant, but we need certainty that Gateway funding will remain in place for the duration of the project. The federal government has a legal obligation to fully fund Gateway, and New York will accept nothing less.”

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said the delay in the project will likely mean the budget of the project went up.

“[President Trump] has probably cost the project, which was on time and on budget, millions of dollars by halting all this work. He’s put a lot of workers at risk, who had to go home and tell their family they think they’re out of a job, who worried about their healthcare,” Sherrill said.

The Regional Plan Association (RPA) noted in a statement that while they’re happy the project is back on, work needs to begin immediately.

“RPA welcomes the release of committed federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project. The full reimbursement of $205 million owed by the federal government is paid and is available to the Gateway Development Commission to restart construction on this vital project. RPA urges all parties to ensure that the funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project is both consistent and reliable. Our regional economy should not have to suffer the catastrophic commuter challenges that a tunnel shutdown would cause, and any delay makes that outcome more and more likely. Every day this project is delayed, costs go up, and our region moves closer to a preventable crisis in transportation capacity and safety. The sooner Gateway is built, the sooner modern, resilient infrastructure will expand capacity, strengthen reliability and support millions of riders and businesses in the region.”