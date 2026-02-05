CHSRA marks completion of Southern Railhead Facility

California state and community leaders gathered to mark the completion of the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (CHSRA) Southern Railhead Facility in Kern County, Calif., a step in building the nation’s first high-speed rail system.

“With the completion of the Southern Railhead Facility, we’ve taken another critical step in the track-laying stage,” said California Gov. [Gavin] Newsom. “California is building the nation’s first high-speed rail system, and we’re proving it can be done. We’re laying the foundation for cleaner, faster and more connected transportation while investing in communities and creating good-paying jobs. California isn’t waiting for the future. We’re building it.”

With track installation now complete at the 150-acre site near Wasco, the newly completed facility will operate as a logistics hub for the delivery, storage and deployment of materials needed to electrify and operate the system.

The government of California notes that with 119 miles of track under active construction, over 80 miles of guideway already finished and 58 structures like bridges, overpasses and viaducts completed, high-speed rail is no longer a hypothetical for California—it’s becoming a reality.

“This major milestone reflects the work happening on the ground and a delivery approach focused on partnerships with the governor and Legislature,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. “The railhead facility is a critical step in the track installation process and keeps us on pace to deliver this system smarter, faster and more economically. With procurements underway on laying of electrified track and systems, including new and innovative pathways opening for private sector investment, we’re building the foundation for long-term success and continued momentum.”

The launch comes one year after the commencement of construction of the railhead facility. Since its start, the CHSRA has opened bidding on laying electrified high-speed rail track and systems. The authority says it has secured suppliers for long-welded rail and has begun acquiring key materials needed for installation.

Creating jobs and growing California’s economy

The government of California notes that the high-speed rail project has delivered economic benefits statewide. To date, the government says the project has generated approximately 121,910 job years—the combined number of years worked of full-time employment supported by the project—and nearly $25 billion in economic output.

During fiscal year 2024-25, the government says that 98.6% of project spending supported Californian businesses and workers. Last year alone, data shows that the project supported 13,200 job-years, generated $1.3 billion in wages and added $2.9 billion to the state’s economy.

“This milestone underscores the progress California is making by moving from planning to implementation,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “With track installation now within reach, completing the railhead puts real momentum behind the work ahead. It’s tangible progress–building infrastructure that connects communities, supports a cleaner transportation future and brings high-speed rail closer to service.”

About the Railhead Project

With the state legislature’s recent renewal of California’s Cap-and-Invest program, the high-speed rail project has secured a historic annual commitment of $1 billion through 2045. According to the state government, this large infusion of funding will enable the authority to move from heavy civil construction into full systems installation and delivery.

The site includes temporary freight lines and storage tracks, material storage and warehouse facilities, maintenance and operations space and infrastructure to safely coordinate trains, equipment and personnel throughout further installation.

High-speed rail progress

The project continues to advance statewide, with 463 miles of the 494-mile San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim system fully environmentally cleared and construction-ready.

Since construction began, the state government says the project has created more than 16,400 jobs with over 70% going to residents of the Central Valley. Up to 1,700 workers report to high-speed rail construction sites each day.