Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority awards Parsons design and engineering services contract for Claremount Extension of Metro A Line light-rail system

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority (Construction Authority) has awarded the design and engineering services contract for the Claremont Extension of the Metro A Line light-rail system to the engineering firm of Parsons Transportation Group, Inc. (Parsons).

"While we evaluated three highly qualified teams, Parsons distinguished themselves as the clear leader for the Claremont Extension,” said Foothill Gold Line Board Chair and Claremont Vice Mayor Ed Reece. “Their deep experience designing light-rail projects, including with previous phases of the Foothill Gold Line, ensures they possess the specialized expertise needed to deliver this critical phase, bringing us one step closer to fulfilling our 25-station mandate and enhancing regional mobility, quality of life and the environment."

The six-year, $60 million design and engineering services contract is the first of two major contracts to be awarded as part of the construction manager at Risk (CMAR) delivery method that was adopted by the Construction Authority for the project in 2025. The contract will include designing all elements of the 2.3-mile light-rail extension from its current design level of approximately 30% to approved for construction drawings, as well as supporting the project with any needed design services during construction.

“Parsons has led design teams for each phase of this project for the past 25 years, and we are excited to once again be selected to continue that legacy,” said Parsons President of Infrastructure for North America Mark Fialkowski. “Extending light-rail options opens access to neighborhoods that were once limited for commuters. The A Line expansion will improve commuter and visitor access between downtown Los Angeles and the eastern portion of Los Angeles County. It is rewarding for everyone who has been involved at Parsons to see the next segment move forward to design and come one step closer to fruition.”

The Construction Authority notes the procurement process to hire the contractor is the second of the two contracts needed to deliver the project by CMAR. The board has also released the request for proposals. The construction manager contract is expected to be awarded this May and will include an initial phase of work during project design that includes providing constructability reviews, value engineering, third party coordination and cost estimating, with the possibility of building the project if the team successfully negotiates a construction services contract with an acceptable price once the project reaches 85% to 90% design. The authority expects that major construction would begin in late-2027 or early 2028 and take approximately four years to complete.