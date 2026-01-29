Phoenix City Council to re-evaluate high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix

The Phoenix City Council has voted to re-evaluate high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix and prioritize the proposed west Phoenix corridor along Indian School Road.

Valley Metro says it remains committed to advancing high-capacity transit to west Phoenix to meet significant demand, support mobility in this corridor and to continue to deliver upon the community's vision for transit and transportation. Following the council's decision, the agency will exit project development and the Capital Investment Grant process for the Capitol Extension project.

The agency notes it will advance planning of the west Phoenix corridor along Indian School Road. Comprehensive community engagement will be central to this work. The agency will work with the city on project development and begin coordinating with the Federal Transit Administration to explore funding opportunities.