L.A. Metro selects underground heavy rail as locally preferred alternative for Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project

The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) Board has selected an underground heavy rail option as the locally preferred alternative (LPA) for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project.

Once implemented, the corridor will connect the Metrolink Van Nuys Station to the L.A. Metro E Line, reducing commute times that can take 40 to 80 minutes by car. Additionally, a trip from Van Nuys at the G Line to Westwood at the D Line will take about 10 minutes, reducing similar and unpredictably long commute times.

“This is a historic moment for transportation in Los Angeles,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “The Sepulveda Corridor Project is one of the most ambitious transportation investments in our region’s history and will redefine how millions of people travel across Los Angeles. With today’s action, we are entering the next chapter of our transit revolution.”

The agency released a draft environmental impact report in 2025 that evaluated five different build alternatives for a fast, reliable rail transit option through the Sepulveda Pass. The L.A. Metro Board selected Modified Alternative 5 as the LPA for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project based on technical evaluation and robust community and stakeholder input.

With the LPA selected, the agency notes it will focus its efforts on conducting additional design refinement and community engagement to move forward into the next phase of the environmental review process.