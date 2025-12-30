CHSRA issues request for qualifications for co-development agreement to speed up completion of high-speed rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) issued a request for qualifications for a co-development agreement to bring in private investors and developers by summer 2026 to speed up the high-speed rail project and evaluate new strategies to commercialize assets through private investment.

The authority says it will select a private partner to evaluate opportunities to invest and deliver the project faster and more efficiently while commercializing assets such as station facilities, track access, fiber, power, real estate and others at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Interest from the private sector in investing in California’s high-speed rail project is strong and continues to grow,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. “Today’s procurement formalizes efforts to partner with private investors and developers, with the shared goal of delivering California’s transformational program faster, smarter and more economically. By leveraging private sector innovation and best practices against strong, stable state funding, we can maximize the value of California’s investment and accelerate delivery of high-speed infrastructure throughout the state.”

CHSRA says this recent solicitation is informed in part by its June 2025 request for expression of interest, which yielded valuable feedback about the potential for public private partnerships and driving creative solutions to more efficiently deliver the high-speed rail project. The solicitation follows the invitation the authority made in November to bid on laying electrified track and systems.