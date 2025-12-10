CTA, CDOT to begin construction on State/Lake Loop station replacement in January

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the upcoming commencement of construction on the new State/Lake Loop Station in downtown Chicago. The existing 130-year-old station will close Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, for demolition and the start of construction for the new, fully accessible station.

The new State/Lake Station is set to replace one of the oldest stations in the CTA rail system with a station the CTA says is designed to improve safety, accessibility and comfort for all riders. It is the fifth highest ridership station in the system according to the CTA and is located at one of the busiest transfer points in the Loop. The new station is set to feature wider platforms, new elevators that are fully ADA accessible and improved lighting and visibility. The new station is scheduled to complete construction and open for use in 2029.

About the project

Originally built in 1895, the State/Lake Station is being completely reconstructed to meet modern accessibility standards and improve safety. Key upgrades include: