VPRA and partners break ground on series of passenger rail projects

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), in partnership with the city of Alexandria, Va., Amtrak, the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and CSX broke ground on a portfolio of projects in the city of Alexandria, which are designed to improve and expand passenger rail service in Alexandria and Northern Virginia.

“Today’s groundbreaking signifies the beginning of what will be a complete transformation of the rail corridor through Old Town Alexandria,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “By working with our partners, Amtrak, VRE, CSX and the city of Alexandria, we have been able to develop a plan that combines a number of projects to benefit not just rail passengers, but the local community as well. The upcoming construction footprint will be significant, but the outcome will be evolutionary and will benefit the community for decades to come.”

VPRA says the projects support the Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative, which will aid the commonwealth in expanding and improving rail service by separating passenger and freight trains. The rail expansion will use the existing rail corridor, with VPRA and its partners building new infrastructure to accommodate additional trains. When complete, the TRV initiative will enable the commonwealth to increase the number of state-supported Amtrak Virginia daily roundtrips to 13, up from the current eight. It will also expand VRE service on both the Fredericksburg and Manassas lines, including the addition of new weekend service.

Funding for the rail projects is being provided by the commonwealth of Virginia, Amtrak, VRE and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA). The projects include:

Alexandria Fourth Track: Encompasses the design and construction of six miles of railroad and related infrastructure between Arlington and Alexandria. One track will be added to the right-of-way from the Long Bridge Aquatic Center in Arlington to just west of the Alexandria Station, which serves both Amtrak and VRE trains. The total budget for this project is $238.4 million.

King Street and Commonwealth Avenue Railroad Bridges: The aging railroad bridges that cross over King Street and Commonwealth Avenue adjacent to the Alexandria Station will be replaced. VPRA and CSX worked on the design of the bridges while VRE will construct them as part of the Alexandria Station Improvements Project. VPRA notes the new bridges will improve rail service by minimizing delays caused by service interruptions and will improve rail safety by bringing the bridges up to current codes. Safety will also be enhanced for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists who travel beneath the bridges. The budget for this project is $97.7 million.

VRE Alexandria Station Improvements: The current at-grade track crossing will be replaced by a tunnel connecting the two platforms with elevators and stairs for passenger use. Station platforms will also be improved to allow for safer boarding and alighting and to eliminate the current need for step boxes due to unusually low platform heights. VPRA says the improvements to the center platform will be made to accommodate trains on both tracks to increase capacity at the station. The estimated cost of this project is $133.7 million.

King and Commonwealth Streetscape Improvements: Will improve the gateway to the city of Alexandria through a new streetscape under the King Street and Commonwealth Avenue bridges. With new overhead bridges that include closed decks and wider spans, VPRA notes the space beneath offers a new opportunity to welcome pedestrians and bicyclists to Old Town. The cost of these improvements will be covered by the city of Alexandria, who is currently developing cost estimates.

According to the VPRA, the timeline for all of the Alexandria-area projects coincides with the TRV’s Long Bridge Project, which has a target completion for 2030.

“This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment in our shared commitment to expanding passenger rail in Virginia,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Strategy and Planning Jennifer Mitchell. “By investing in infrastructure that separates passenger and freight operations, we’re improving safety, reliability and capacity—laying the foundation for more Amtrak Virginia service and a better experience for our customers across the Commonwealth.”

Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins added that the city’s project “is a testament to our commitment to building a thriving Alexandria now and for generations to come. These upgrades will benefit everyone in our community — people walking, biking, driving and commuting — and will make it easier for visitors to experience the charm that makes Alexandria so special. Our partnerships with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, Amtrak, the Virginia Railway Express and CSX are helping us grow a stronger, more connected Alexandria.”

VRE Acting CEO Dallas Richards says the Alexandria Station will improve the transit experience for all riders.

"This is an exciting moment for VRE, VPRA and the several hundred thousand rail passengers who use Alexandria Union Station each year,” Richards said. “VRE's $133.7 million investment into Alexandria Station will significantly improve the passenger experience through upgrades that modernize and rehabilitate the platforms for utmost safety and efficiency. This is a once in a generation opportunity. The return on investment in what this offers both our riders, and the future of commuter rail is maximized through VPRA's fourth track investments and the entire suite of Transforming Rail in Virginia projects."

According to CSX Vice President and General Counsel Tammy Butler, “The Alexandria Fourth Track removes a longstanding chokepoint, separating passenger and freight flows and unlocking capacity across Northern Virginia that will deliver more reliable trips for riders and more predictable freight service for customers. This is what effective rail partnerships deliver: shared investment, faster delivery and infrastructure that works for commuters, the supply chain and the communities that live alongside the corridor.”