NJ Transit completes Mahwah Station renovation

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has completed renovations at Mahwah Station. The agency says the renovation work updates and upgrades the station with safety and aesthetic changes that improve functionality and structural integrity.

“With exterior upgrades now in place, Mahwah Station is already offering our customers a safer, more welcoming and more inviting space,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “It’s just one example of over 20 NJ Transit station projects currently in progress, all aimed at strengthening the customer experience through thoughtful, long-term investment.”

Structural improvements, such as the replacement of the station roof, retaining wall and a stairway, were made to the station. The project also included the installation of new architectural railings and the relocation of electrical equipment. Additional upgrades include improved site drainage, a new concrete apron, refreshed landscaping and new bike racks for riders.

Further improvements were made to the exterior of the station, including partial stucco and brick repairs, lighting upgrades, the refurbishment of stairs and the installation of upgraded information displays.

Train service was not interrupted during the renovation project.