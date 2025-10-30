OCTA and Metrolink celebrate opening of San Juan Creek Bridge

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and Metrolink have begun allowing train traffic across the newly constructed San Juan Creek bridge in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., a step in what the agencies say will enhance rail safety and reliability.

Following pre-traffic testing, the first passenger trains crossed the new bridge that’s directly adjacent to the bridge it replaces. The bridge that was replaced was originally constructed in 1917 and served as a link along the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor, which the agency notes is one of the busiest intercity passenger rail lines in the nation.

“This new bridge represents an important investment in safety and efficiency for the thousands of passengers and freight customers who depend on this rail line every day,” said OCTA Board Chair Doug Chaffee. “By replacing an aging structure that has served the region for more than a century, we’re ensuring that train service through this area remains reliable and resilient for decades to come.”

The project, costing approximately $65 million, was funded via the Measure M half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements, and through state and federal funds. The agency says the newly constructed bridge improves the structural integrity of the corridor while saving on ongoing maintenance costs.

The new bridge hosts up-to-date design standards that seek to improve rail operations and safety for crews and passengers. Upgrades include foundations and improved flood protection for the San Juan Creek channel beneath.

Train service has since moved over to the new bridge and crews will continue work in the area in 2026 to safely disassemble and remove the old bridge. The bridge replaced was in service for more than 100 years.