MBTA celebrates fourth mini-platform installation at Franklin commuter rail station

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) celebrated the accessibility upgrades completed at Franklin Station along the MBTA’s Franklin/Foxboro Commuter Rail line earlier this year. The upgrades mean all riders can now access the station stair-free and with level-boarding, which the agency says was a critical improvement from the previous layout, a layout that required the use of stairs to board trains. The station officially re-opened for passenger service in March 2025.

“Accessibility is essential for so many that want and need to use public transportation. I am proud of the teams across MBTA for continuing to deliver these projects making it easier for everyone to use Commuter Rail,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Under the leadership of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, we are committed to deliver meaningful projects like this one in Franklin. There are more commuter rail stations accessible today than ever in MBTA history and we’re not done yet.”

To allow for stair-free boarding, the MBTA designed a freestanding, partial height platform fitted atop the existing infrastructure to bridge the height to the trains. This isn’t the first time this design strategy has been implemented, also being utilized within the past year at Wellesley, West Medford and Walpole stations.

“Along with the new accessible mini-high platform, crews installed new lighting, signage, electronic message boards with audio, a new canopy, tactile warning strips, benches and trash receptacles,” said MBTA COO Ryan Coholan. “We also repaved the parking lot and relocated the accessible spaces right next to the ramp, significantly increasing the number of spaces from three to seven. This substantial expansion of accessible parking demonstrates our strong commitment to accessibility and ensures that more riders with disabilities can easily access the station. Together, these improvements make Franklin Station safer, easier to use and available to every rider.”