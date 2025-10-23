REM’s Deux-Montagnes branch to begin passenger service Nov. 17

The Deux-Montagnes branch will begin passenger service on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) on Nov. 17.

The Deux-Montagnes branch replaces an EXO commuter line that ended operations in 2020. The branch will add 14 stations to the six stations and 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) that have been in operation since July 2023.

REM notes service will begin around 5:30 a.m. for both Brossard and Deux-Montagnes Stations. In the evening, the last departure to Deux-Montagnes from Brossard will be at 8:30 p.m. and from Gare Centrale at 8:45 p.m. After these hours, service will continue from Brossard to Côte-de-Liesse Station, with the final departure at 1:00 a.m. on weekdays. According to REM, the adjusted evening schedule will allow teams to continue testing for the upcoming launch of the Anse-à-l’Orme branch, which is expected to open in spring 2026.