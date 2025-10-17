Honolulu’s Skyline Segment 2 begins passenger service

The city of Honolulu has begun passenger service on the Skyline Segment 2. The expansion adds five additional miles and four new stations to the existing rail system, extending passenger service from East Kapolei to Middle Street.

The extension allows the Skyline to operate under extended service hours, from 4:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

“This is an exciting moment for our city and for everyone who has worked so hard to make Skyline a reality,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Every new mile and every new station represents progress for our city—connecting people to jobs, schools and each other in ways that make Oʻahu stronger and more connected.”

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services is also rolling out new and modified TheBus routes to better connect Skyline riders to key destinations, including Chinatown, downtown Honolulu, Kakaʻako, Ala Moana, Waikīkī and UH Mānoa.