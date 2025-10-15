CT: CT DOT plans $61 million rail project in central location. What to know.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has a plan for the Amtrak Hartford Line corridor that would establish a double track from West Hartford to Hartford, according to the agency.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety and capacity for the Amtrak Hartford Line corridor, according to the DOT.

The estimated construction cost for the project is $61 million, which is expected to be paid with 63% of federal funds and 37% state funds, according to the DOT.

The project would include “right-of-way impacts” that are expected “to occur at several properties in the project area, with acquisition types including permanent (slope) easements, construction easements, and partial takes,” according to the agency. The information shared by the DOT does not name locations for right of way acquisition.

A federal notice of the public comment period on the draft memorandum of agreement for the project notes the complete proposed Hartford Line Rail Program Phase 3B Double Track Project would take place within three segments on the Hartford Line Railroad, those located in West Hartford and Hartford, Windsor and Windsor Locks, and Enfield, Hartford County.

The Federal Railroad Administration said it looked at the impacts the project could have “on the historic New Haven-Hartford-Springfield Railroad” and, in consultation with the Connecticut State Historic Preservation Officer and DOT, developed a draft memorandum of agreement “to document commitments for mitigating” any possible adverse effects. According to the FRA, the public comment period on this proposed agreement has closed.

The DOT will hold a public information meeting this month to offer the public a chance for input on Phase 3B of the Hartford Line Rail Program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 22, at the Elmwood Community Center at 1106 New Britain Ave. West Hartford.

“This project will improve safety and capacity for the Amtrak Hartford Line corridor by establishing a double track from West Hartford to Hartford,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Supervising Engineer Jonathan Kang in a statement. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Construction is expected to begin next summer, depending on availability of the funding, acquisition of rights of way and approval of permits, according to the Department of Transportation.

The public will have the opportunity to comment or ask questions about the project for two week after the presentation at the meeting.(by Wednesday, November 5, 2025) People can also submit comments or questions via email at [email protected] or over the phone at (860) 594-2020 or (860) 594-2754 until Nov. 5. The CT DOT asks residents to reference Project No. 0320-0008 with their comments.

