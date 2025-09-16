L.A. Metro releases final environmental impact report for future C Line Extension

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro) released the final environmental impact report (FEIR) for the C Line Extension to Torrance, Calif. The project would expand rail service deeper into the South Bay from the L.A. Metro K Line’s Redondo Beach (Marine) Station to the planned Torrance Transit Center station, providing faster and more reliable connections while giving riders a 19-minute trip from Torrance to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). L.A. Metro notes the project, which could start construction as early as 2027, is funded in part by the voter-approved Measures R and M.

“This project represents a major step forward for the South Bay and for the entire [L.A.] Metro system,” said L.A. Metro Board Chair and Whittier City Council Member Fernando Dutra. “By extending rail service to Torrance, we are giving more Angelenos access to good jobs, faster commutes and cleaner air. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with our community partners to ensure that this project best serves the needs of the community now and for generations to come.”

According to the agency, the FEIR reflects input from more than 2,000 public comments and includes design refinements, clarifications and corrections. L.A. Metro also released updated cost estimates and a report about the real estate acquisitions that would be required to complete the project.

In May 2024, the L.A. Metro Board approved the proposed route, the hybrid alternative, also known as the locally preferred alternative, to follow L.A. Metro’s existing Harbor Subdivision right-of-way. It combines elevated, at-grade (street level) and trench (below street level) sections. At key crossings, such as 170th Street and 182nd Street, the agency notes the tracks will be placed below roadways in trenches to improve safety, reduce noise and avoid traffic delays for pedestrians and motorists.

L.A. Metro also has proposed improvements to an existing freight line to create a safer, quieter rail corridor, minimizing the impact to local property while balancing cost efficiency and community concerns.

According to the agency, the extension will allow riders to travel to Inglewood entertainment venues, including SoFi Stadium, the YouTube Theater, the Kia Forum, Intuit Dome, LAX and downtown Los Angeles with convenient transfers to L.A. Metro’s rail system that serves Santa Monica, East Los Angeles and beyond. The alignment would extend the line approximately 4.5 miles from Marine Station to the Torrance Transit Center and includes two new stations serving Redondo Beach and Torrance. Once in operation, the extension would support more than 11,500 daily trips, attract up to 1.49 million new riders annually and reduce vehicle miles traveled on local roads by nearly 19.5 million miles each year.

“The C Line Extension to Torrance is about connecting people and places,” said L.A. Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “It will allow riders to travel between LAX and Torrance via rail, link local communities to our expanding transit system and provide a faster, more reliable alternative to sitting in traffic.”

The L.A. Metro Board of Directors is expected to consider certification of the FEIR and project approval this fall. If approved, L.A. Metro will move forward with design and engineering, first/last Mile planning with cities and preparations for construction.