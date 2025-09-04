FRA to increase railroad bridge safety inspectors

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is increasing the number of safety inspectors who monitor railroad bridges from less than 10 to more than 160, as participants in FRA’s State Safety Participation Program will begin field inspections of railroad bridges that could result in recommendations for civil penalties when defects are found.

According to the FRA, the new training, which will begin in November for 163 federal and state track inspectors, will address bridge mechanics with a focus on critical defects that could indicate a railroad’s bridge inspection program is not sufficient to identify deficiencies. FRA notes inspectors may observe any railroad bridge for general condition and safety, as well as recommend civil penalty violations for certain critical defects if observed in the field after training.

“The Trump Administration is delivering on its promises to make government more efficient and keep travelers safe,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “Leveraging our existing, dedicated workforce to improve oversight of railroad bridge safety is another common-sense win for Americans.”

FRA notes training will include modules on:

Bridge fundamentals

Timber, steel and concrete bridges

The components of a bridge management program

According to FRA Acting Administrator Drew Feeley, the new training will ensure railroad bridges will be safe for decades to come.

“The bridge safety standards have long helped assure that railroad bridges are safe,” Feeley said. “The addition of this training for existing inspectors will give FRA many more opportunities to confirm the structural soundness of railroad bridges. We will continue to find new and cost-effective ways to improve safety.”