CHSRA Board moves forward with procuring high-speed rail materials

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s (CHSRA) Board of Directors approved the issuance of invitations for bids for the provision of high-speed rail track and other required system components. CHSRA says the materials will be used to install the first electrified high-speed track and systems within the next year.

“Purchasing the track and materials needed to launch the nation’s first high-speed track and systems installation within the next year is a major milestone,” said CHSRA CEO Ian Choudri. “This procurement will not only accelerate construction of high-speed track, but by purchasing directly from American manufacturers, we will deliver significant savings to the state. California high-speed rail is the only high-speed rail system under construction in North America. Today, we are taking concrete actions to build faster, smarter and more economically to deliver a modern, high-speed rail system that promotes economic mobility, affordable housing and a cleaner environment throughout the state.”

CHSRA says the board’s approval opens the door for American manufacturers to competitively bid in six separate procurements, just as the authority nears completion of its southern railhead project in Kern County, Calif. CHSRA notes the 150-acre rail staging yard located at the southernmost end of the Central Valley segment will allow freight trains to receive and deploy the materials directly to the point of installation along the initial 119-mile alignment.

Procurement of high-speed rail materials

According to the authority, materials needed to lay track along the 119-mile segment will be 100% state funded and include several commodities, including rail, crossties, overhead contact system poles, fiber optic cable and EN ballast, with a total approved cost of $507 million spread over multiple anticipated contract awards. These components are necessary for high-speed rail installation and operations, with lead times ranging from six to 12 months.

CHSRA notes that for each materials contract, a notice to proceed will be issued in multiple stages. Stage 1 includes the supply of materials for use in the 119-mile section (Madera to Poplar Avenue). Stage 1 is 100% state funded.

Stages 2 and 3 are optional, with the authority able to later approve purchase of additional materials for future extensions. Stages 2 and 3 may be a blend of state and federal funding.

CHSRA notes all materials will be newly manufactured goods and compliant with the Buy America and the Build America, Buy America Act. Invitation for bids are scheduled to begin soon.