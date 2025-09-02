SEPTA suspends 21.5% fare increase, 20% cut to Regional Rail schedules

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)will not move forward with its 21.5% fare increase and 20% Regional Rail service cut that was planned for Monday, Sept. 1 following a ruling from Common Pleas Court. Per the ruling, SEPTA was ordered to halt any further additional service cuts and fare increases that were not already in place as of Friday, Aug. 29.

SEPTA’s current budget calls for service cuts, fare increases, workforce reductions and a series of other cost-cutting measures to close a $213 million structural budget deficit. The future of a proposed state funding solution that would help close that deficit remains uncertain.

SEPTA explained it will comply with the court order, meaning that fares and service levels will stay as they were as of Aug. 29:

Fares: The 21.5% fare increase that was scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 1, has been put on hold. All fares will remain at current prices until further notice.

Regional Rail: The 20% service cut scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 2, has been put on hold. Service on Tuesday followed the schedules that were in effect last week, dated June 15.

Buses and Metro: The 20% service cut that started on Aug. 24 will remain in place. On Tuesday, Sept. 2, SEPTA began supplementing bus service to schools under an agreement with the City of Philadelphia.

SEPTA will continue with its implementation of a 20% cut to bus and Metro trips that started on Aug. 24, including the elimination of 32 bus routes.

“We are continuing to work with Gov. [Josh] Shapiro and legislative leaders as they negotiate a funding solution,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott. “It was encouraging to see proposals from the House and Senate earlier this month that share a number of points of agreement. We are urging everyone to continue to build on this common ground in an effort to get a transit funding agreement done.”