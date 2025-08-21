SEPTA moves forward with service reductions, fare increase due to state funding not being secured

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is moving forward with 20% service reductions and a 21.5% fare increase starting Aug. 24 after new state transit funding was not secured by Aug. 14 to fill a $213 million recurring budget deficit. The agency says the service impacts will be felt across its bus and Metro network, as both services will run less frequently and with 32 fewer bus routes. On Sept. 1, base transit fares will rise to $2.90 and Regional Rail fares will increase by 21.5%. Regional Rail service cuts begin Sept. 2.

According to SEPTA, state lawmakers are still negotiating a budget for Pennsylvania and funding for SEPTA is still on the table. If that funding is approved, SEPTA says it will work as quickly as possible to reverse the service cuts, but it would take time for the agency to do so.

SEPTA notes the service cuts are the first of several steps the agency will take this year to fill the budget deficit—absent a legislative solution. Additional measures include a second wave of service cuts on Jan. 1, 2026, that include the elimination of five Regional Rail lines, a 9:00 p.m. curfew on all rail services and the elimination of 18 additional bus routes to achieve an overall 45% reduction in service.