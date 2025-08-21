APTA submits priorities, recommendations for next Surface Transportation Authorization Act

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) submitted its priorities and recommendations ahead of the next Surface Transportation Reauthorization bill. In its recommendations, APTA is requesting $138 billion for public transit and $130 billion for passenger rail over five years, which aim to help improve purchasing power, modernize systems and promote innovation.

APTA’s requests were in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) request for information (RFI) and provide a framework for job creation, boost America’s competitiveness and fuel innovation.

“When it comes to smart investments, the facts speak for themselves. Every $1 invested in public transportation generates $5 in long-term economic returns and 77% of federal public transportation investments flow to the private sector,” said APTA President and CEO Paul Skoutelas. “Public transportation drives the American economy, whether it’s saving families $13,000 a year by providing an alternative to driving, helping companies expand their U.S. manufacturing base or investing in new technologies that can be exported to the world.”

In its letter to USDOT responding to the RFI, APTA outlines four key priorities:

Build upon current investment levels for public transit and passenger rail to drive economic growth. Advance safety, security and accessibility. Accelerate project delivery through streamlined requirements. Strengthen collaborative local decision-making.

APTA also asked the administration and Congress “to provide robust infrastructure investment that restores purchasing power lost to inflation over the past five years and modernizes our public transit and passenger rail networks.”

“This is not just an investment in mobility, it’s an investment in American jobs, families and competitiveness,” Skoutelas said. “The administration and Congress have a once-in-a-generation chance to put their stamp on America’s transportation future. APTA is ready to partner with [USDOT ] Secretary [Sean] Duffy, [Federal Transit Administration] Administrator [Marc] Molinaro, other key administration officials and congressional leaders in both parties to deliver a stronger, safer and more innovative system for the American people.”

APTA is also requesting additional financing tools that include upping the private activity bond cap and exempting transit and passenger rail from the federally imposed state volume caps. APTA also included recommendations for programmatic reforms to speed up project delivery and cut red tape.

“Public transportation serves as a lifeline for communities large and small across America, especially for seniors and people with disabilities,” Skoutelas said. “Rural residents with disabilities rely heavily on public transit, taking approximately 50% more public transit trips than those without disabilities. These critical investments also ensure that federal dollars improve service and accessibility to our most vulnerable users.”