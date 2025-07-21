USDOT Secretary Duffy outlines priority areas ahead of Surface Transportation Reauthorization bill

A variety of stakeholders, including congressional members and infrastructure industry representatives, attended a conference hosted by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy to begin talks about priorities for the upcoming Surface Transportation Reauthorization Bill.

“Our mission is to build as quickly and as much as possible. We're working through a historic backlog as fast as possible to make sure we can get money out the door to all of you to make sure these projects are moving and moving quickly,” Duffy said. “With our money, we want you to build as fast, and we want to streamline the rules and regulations around what you do as much as possible.”

During his remarks, Duffy outlined President Donald Trump’s “America is Building Again” agenda, including:

Enhancing transportation safety, including bridges, safety for transportation workers and pedestrians, truck parking and autonomous vehicles.

Accelerating project delivery for transportation projects, including reforming the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and permitting, enhancing One Federal Decision and increasing the use of technology.

Increasing opportunities through investment in transportation infrastructure that promote economic growth through expanded capacity and mobility, congestion relief and more private sector investment.

Strengthening partnerships with states and other key stakeholders to improve transportation outcomes, including prioritizing federal interest, greater efficiencies and research.

Duffy signs MOU with Texas DOT

After his remarks, Duffy signed a final memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Texas Department of Transportation to help the state build infrastructure projects faster. The agreement allows the state of Texas to take more ownership of environmental permitting requirements and cutting down on red tape so critical bridge and highway projects are started and completed faster. USDOT says this federal-state partnership will serve as a model for other states interested in implementing the America is Building Again agenda.

In a letter, Duffy also urged governors nationwide to assume NEPA responsibilities and take the lead on project delivery. USDOT says this marks a historic removal of burdensome red tape that empowers state DOTs to manage their projects and cuts down on unnecessary costs and delays.

As part of the process to collect feedback, USDOT announced a request for information, “Advancing a Surface Transportation Proposal that Focuses on America’s Most Fundamental Infrastructure Needs.”

Background on the Surface Transportation Authorization

The current Surface Transportation Authorization expires on Sept. 30, 2026. Reauthorization for surface transportation programs sets the funding levels, policy directives and programmatic requirements for the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Federal Railroad Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.