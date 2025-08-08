Community Transit approves 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan

The board of directors of Community Transit approved its annually updated six-yeat transit development plan (TDP) on Aug. 7, outlining the planned services for Snohomish County, Wash. and forecasting the agency’s financials.

“In the next six years, we’ll deliver more bus service – in terms of both hours and routes – and we’ll explore new ways to connect people with transit , so they’ll have better choices as they move around the community,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Most importantly, the transit development plan reflects the diverse needs of our Snohomish County residents, from big-city commuters to students to rural riders, to name just a few.”

Updates for the 2025-2030 TDP suggested by Community Transit:

Continued service expansion by building the Swift Gold Line, extending the Swift Green Line, expanding Zip Shuttle service and increasing bus frequency on some existing routes.

by building the Swift Gold Line, extending the Swift Green Line, expanding Zip Shuttle service and increasing bus frequency on some existing routes. Enhanced customer experience for a safer, more accessible transit system. This includes improved bus stops, digital signs on buses and at stops and enhanced security programs.

Transitioning to a zero-emissions fleet with continued pilot of battery-electric and fuel-cell electric buses, purchase of additional zero-emission buses, infrastructure planning and fleet planning.

Financial sustainability by growing responsibly, maintaining financial stability and staying prepared for changing economic conditions.

Community Transit is required by the Washington State Department of Transportation to adopt a six-year TDP. Alongside the TDP, the agency also develops a biannual budget that guides short-term operations and capital projects. Together, the Long Range Plan, TDP and biannual budget create a roadmap for where Community Transit is going, how it plans to get there and what it is doing right now.