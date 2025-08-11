Santa Clara VTA joins California Senate Bill 63

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Board of Directors voted to join California Senate Bill (SB) 63. The agency notes the funding measure will preserve and enhance transit service throughout the region.

By joining SB 63, Santa Clara VTA says Santa Clara County joins a coalition of Bay Area counties—Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo—in committing to preventing service cuts. The measure is expected to provide $264 million annually to the agency to support local transit improvements, positioning Santa Clara County to receive funding for critical needs such as the agency’s Visionary Network, a plan to improve frequency, reliability and connectivity.

“SB 63 represents a transformative opportunity to invest in the future of public transit,” said Santa Clara VTA General Manager and CEO Carolyn Gonot. “With this measure, we can deliver faster, more reliable service and ensure equitable access for all riders across Santa Clara County.”

Santa Clara VTA Board Chair Sergio Lopez added, “The board’s vote affirms [Santa Clara] VTA’s regional leadership role and will allow Bay Area residents to not just protect but transform vital public transit services. I am grateful to all who invested countless hours in putting in the hard work to improve this measure and ensure a fair deal for Santa Clara County while strengthening our regional network.”

According to the agency, SB 63 would create a special district across five counties that would allow the regional funding measure to be placed on the November 2026 ballot. It would include transformational regional investments such as enhancing speed and reliability, supporting cross-county paratransit, streamlining fare programs and unifying wayfinding across systems.

The agency says the board decision follows voter engagement research and a thorough evaluation of the bill’s alignment with Santa Clara VTA’s strategic priorities.