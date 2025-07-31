CTDOT releases 2025 Customer Experience Action Plan Progress Report

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) released its second annual Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan Progress Report. The CX Action Plan Progress Report provides customers with yearly updates on action items that directly serve to improve the transit customer experience statewide. Actions are categorized into three priority focus areas:

Improved service Easier to use Enhanced accessibility and comfort

CTDOT notes progress made in the past year includes notable improvements on the following action items:

New microtransit options to fill the gaps in fixed-route local bus service and rail service. improvements that can get customers from New Haven to Grand Central in under 90 minutes.

Over 6,000 trips using contactless fare technology during the pilot of tap & ride on select transit buses.

Rail station ADA accessibility improvements for eight stations statewide, including the start of construction at the relocated Naugatuck Rail Station.

“We are excited to release our annual update to the Customer Experience Action Plan,” said CTDOT Public Transportation Bureau Chief Benjamin Limmer. “The CTDOT team is focused on progressing and prioritizing efforts that will improve service, enhance accessibility and comfort and make transit easier to use. Customer experience is at the heart of what we do, and we’re happy to report several additional projects from the Action Plan have been completed this year. We expect these initiatives to continue making a positive impact on the transit customer experience.”

CTDOT unveiled the first CX Action Plan in June 2023, which was drafted after statewide public outreach throughout 2022. According to CTDOT, the CX Action Plan outlines programs, policies and investments to improve bus and rail services for all of Connecticut. In the CX Action Plan, CTDOT committed to providing annual updates on progress.

The CTDOT Customer Experience team continues to hold pop-up events at transit hubs and community events throughout summer to share report highlights and to connect with transit customers.

The 2025 CX Action Plan can be viewed on CTDOT’s website.