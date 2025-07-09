SamTrans Board adopts four-year Capital Improvement Plan and 10-Year Capital Program

The San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors has adopted a new Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and 10-Year Capital Program to guide the agency’s infrastructure and fleet investments through 2035.

The agency says the newly approved CIP and 10-Year Capital Program will serve as a long-range planning document, establishing a framework for maintaining assets in a state of good repair, advancing zero-emission goals and improving the customer experience across the SamTrans service area. The CIP aligns with SamTrans’ new strategic plan, Moving San Mateo County, which was adopted by the board in November 2024.

“SamTrans is building a smarter, more responsive system that centers the needs of our riders,” said SamTrans General Manager/CEO April Chan. “This plan positions the district to secure funding and deliver the projects that matter most to our community.”

The approved CIP, which starts in fiscal year (FY) 2026 and lasts until FY 29, recommends $479 million in capital projects based on available district and external funding. The 10-Year Capital Program identifies an unconstrained list of longer-term capital needs totaling nearly $2 billion through FY 35. SamTrans says that while the adoption of the plan does not commit funds to individual projects, it provides a roadmap for how the district will prioritize and pursue capital investments.

According to the agency, projects were evaluated and ranked through a structured process, emphasizing factors such as operational effectiveness, customer experience and safety. The resulting program is organized around six key investment areas:

State of good repair Zero-emission bus transition Improving customer experience Investing in the organization Enhancing service Striving for innovation

SamTrans will update the CIP every two years, in tandem with the agency’s budget cycle, to reflect shifting financial conditions, emerging priorities and evolving community needs.

The CIP is the first for the agency in several years and reflects robust collaboration across departments and leadership teams. A forthcoming capital reserve strategy will complement the CIP and strengthen the district’s ability to deliver on its capital commitments.