SamTrans Board approves new strategic plan, ‘Moving San Mateo County’

A new strategic plan has been approved by the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors. The Moving San Mateo County plan is designed to guide major agency decisions through 2035 and provide a comprehensive policy framework to shape SamTrans’ service priorities, operational strategies and investments.

It also outlines SamTrans' roles as a workplace, an employer and a managing agency for other regional transportation entities, including Caltrain and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (TA).

“We’re thrilled to adopt the Moving San Mateo County strategic plan, which will pave the way for an even brighter future for our transit services along the Peninsula,” said SamTrans Board of Directors Chair Marina Fraser. “I’m proud of the collaborative effort that brought us here, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have for years to come.”

The plan focuses on four main areas:

Vision: The agency provides an exceptional mobility experience for the people and communities in San Mateo County, Calif.

Mission: Working together to revolutionize mobility and create a more equitable and sustainable region.

Core values: Equity, excellence, innovation, partnership, safety and sustainability.

Goals: Deliver better mobility services, provide outstanding customer experience, become an employer of choice, lead responsibly, ensure effective management and exercise collective efforts.

The planning process incorporated extensive input from both internal and external stakeholders, including SamTrans employees and the broader Peninsula community. Feedback was gathered through interviews, surveys, workshops, listening sessions and community meetings.

The plan also reflects insights from recent district initiatives, including Reimagine SamTrans, the Bus Stop Improvement Program and multiple passenger surveys.

While the plan’s adoption does not immediately impact the agency’s budget, some elements will require funding, which will be presented to the board during future budget cycles.