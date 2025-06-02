TriMet Board adopts $1.98 billion FY26 budget

The TriMet Board of Directors adopted the agency’s $1.96 billion fiscal year (FY) 2026 budget. TriMet notes the budget also takes steps to address a $50.2 million deficit projected for next FY and tightens spending ahead of a fiscal cliff projected in 2031.

The FY26 budget includes $789.1 million in total divisional operating costs and $165.3 million for capital projects to address maintenance of an aging transit system and increase reliability for riders. The budget also includes a fund balance of $771 million, which the agency says is unappropriated and not available for spending.

Spending cuts reduce projected operating budget deficit

The FY2026 budget includes cuts to discretionary spending, with most of TriMet divisions reducing spending by two to three percent that resulted in $7.1 million in savings. TriMet notes further changes to both resources and requirements resulted in an additional $17.1 million reduction, reducing the agency’s projected operating budget deficit for the year from $74.4 million to $50.2 million.

Balancing costs of inflation, contractual obligations, state of good repair

While TriMet has worked to increase efficiencies and trim spending, the budget for FY26 increased from year to year. TriMet notes the increase is largely due to inflation, rising costs associated with contractual requirements and state of good repair needs. Expenditures, including contracted security personnel, the accessible transportation program, building leases and software license fees, are growing at a staggering rate when compared to previous years.

TriMet notes operating costs per vehicle have increased 53 percent from 2019 to 2024. Fuel and tires are up nearly 35 percent for bus service while facilities maintenance costs are up 71 percent. The agency’s LIFT paratransit service relies on contractors, and according to the agency, the cost for those personnel has increased from 47 percent to 85 percent, depending on the role.