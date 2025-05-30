People on the Move: Cincinnati Metro’s Board of Trustees appoints Andy Aiello as agency’s next CEO

Cincinnati Metro’s Board of Trustees has voted to appoint Andy Aiello as the agency’s next CEO.

Aiello, who currently serves as Cincinnati Metro’s deputy general manager, joined the transit authority as chief of staff in 2022. He brings a wealth of public transit experience, including serving for 12 years as the general manager of the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky, where he oversaw daily operations and led the strategic direction of the regional transit system. His career also included roles with the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

“Andy is an accomplished transportation professional who deeply cares about [Cincinnati] Metro and the community we serve,” said Cincinnati Metro Board Chair Blake Ethridge. “The board is confident in his leadership, vision and continued commitment to advancing the growth and innovation our system has achieved in recent years.”

Aiello will officially assume the role following the retirement of current CEO Darryl Haley, effective June 1, 2025. Haley has served as CEO since 2019 and led Cincinnati Metro through a period of significant transformation, including the successful passage of the Issue 7 ballot initiative and the implementation of the first three phases of the Reinventing Metro Service Improvement Plan.

“We congratulate Darryl on his retirement and thank him for his 19 years of service to [Cincinnati] Metro. His leadership has resulted in [Cincinnati] Metro leading the nation in growth and innovation,” Ethridge said.

“It’s an incredible honor to lead an organization that plays such a vital role in connecting people to opportunity,” Aiello said. “I’m committed to building on the strong foundation already in place and working closely with our employees, riders and community partners to ensure [Cincinnati] Metro continues to move the Greater Cincinnati region forward.”

Aiello holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in urban and regional planning and philosophy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Linder College of Business. He is a graduate of the Cincinnati Chamber’s Leadership Cincinnati Class 48 and is a past chair of the Northern Kentucky University’s College of Informatics Advisory Board, in addition to having served on numerous boards throughout his career related to transportation, workforce development and community impact.