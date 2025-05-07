Santa Clara VTA makes $750,000 available in TOC Grant Program funding

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is making more than $750,000 available in funding through the 2025 Transit-Oriented Communities (TOC) Grant Program to help community organizations create vibrant, equitable and walkable neighborhoods near public transit.

The agency notes that selected projects will empower and strengthen communities, increase transit ridership, reduce the need for car trips and support intensive mixed-income development around light- rail stations and transit hubs. According to Santa Clara VTA, projects must be located within a half mile of an existing or planned agency light-rail station, transit center or regional commuter rail station (Caltrain, ACE or Capitol Corridor).

Grant funding is available for applications that advance the following TOC Grant Program areas:

Planning and policy implementation: Advancing adoption and implementation of policies, plans and regulations to enable equitable and sustainable TOCs. Community resilience: Supporting community organizations in playing greater roles in implementing equitable transit-oriented communities that increase the stability and resilience of communities located near transit. Education and engagement: Support neighborhood leadership and equitable engagement in TOCs by providing accessible information and resources that empower community members to actively shape communities. It also seeks to highlight transit as an essential service through community voices, local success stories and promoting inclusion of all community members. Placekeeping, arts and activation: Improving the transit rider and community experience through publicly accessible arts and culture projects right next to transit that reinforces local culture, history or value and/or community beautification that enhances the safety and accessibility of transit.

Santa Clara VTA will host virtual and in-person workshops throughout May to walk applicants through the program guidelines and application process.