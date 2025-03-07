LIT names 2025 Leadership Academy participants

The Latinos In Transit (LIT) Leadership Academy (LITLA) named the 2025 class members selected to participate in the program. LIT notes the program gives participants the opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of public transportation and learn about management practices, finance, procurement, labor relations and regulatory compliance. The program is divided into four different development tracks:

Making of an executive Leading in middle management Transit board leadership New careers in transit

LIT says the 42 participants selected come from both the public and private sector from across the country.

“LIT takes great pride in offering an impactful professional development program in which its application is open to all transit professionals nationwide. Our goal with LITLA is to continue strengthening the workforce pipeline by equipping professionals with the knowledge, skills and leadership tools necessary to drive innovation and shape the future of the transit industry,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal.

LIT says each track consists of five modules, with one module being held each month for a period of five months starting in April 2025. According to LIT, the modules will be taught virtually by industry leaders. There will be a team project and presentation required to graduate from the academy.

LIT notes the 2025 LITLA program year will begin with an orientation to welcome the 2025 class participants. Now in its fourth year, the LITLA Committee incorporated two sessions focused on presentation coaching to help participants refine their public speaking abilities, manage their presentation time effectively, engage their audience and build confidence.

The graduation ceremony for the 2025 class will take place during LIT’s Leadership Summit in Albuquerque, N.M., on Oct. 3, 2025. The full list of the 42 participants can be found on LIT’s website.