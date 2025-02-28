BC Transit launches new service to improve access to transportation for Indigenous communities

BC Transit has launched a new service for residents and visitors of the Tofino, Ucluelet, Long Beach, the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ community of hitaću and the Tla-o-qui-aht communities of Esowista and Ty-histani.

“Safe, affordable public transit is essential to reducing the barriers faced by rural and Indigenous residents in accessing healthcare, education, employment and recreation opportunities,” said Province of British Columbia Minister of Health Josie Osborne. “West Coast communities, with the support and leadership of the Alberni Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD), have worked hard to launch the West Coast Transit System and achieving the full partnership of BC Transit and the Province of B.C. completes the vision to deliver safe and reliable public transit.”

The West Coast Transit System will replace the existing temporary service operated by the ACRD. It will operate seven days a week, with nine round trips provided on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., and an additional eight round trips each Saturday and Sunday between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

BC Transit says it has worked closely with the ACRD and members of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation to identify service levels and bus stop locations.

“The successful launch of the West Coast Transit System is testament to many years of commitment and collaboration from everyone involved,” said BC Transit President and CEO Erinn Pinkerton. “BC Transit is excited to see Nuu-chah-nulth language on all the stop signs and new buses with our fresh branding look traveling throughout the communities in this beautiful region, getting people where they need to go safely and reliably.”

To ensure accessibility to all community members being served by this service, all 36 stops in the West Coast Transit System will include Nuu-chah-nulth language on its signage. BC Transit says this will be the first time its signs will include Indigenous language.

This new service will be supported through both local government and provincial funding. BC Transit says the operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow the agency and the ACRD to provide safer and more reliable transit services.

All fleet buses in the West Coast Transit System are 2024 Chevrolet ARBOC buses and will feature BC Transit’s new green livery, which was announced last year by BC Transit as its first major change to its fleet’s branding look in 17 years. BC Transit says the new green livery showcases its organization’s commitment to modern, climate-friendly public transit options for communities across the province.

Riders can pay for their fare with cash and a variety of fare products available through the Umo Mobility app or their reloadable Umo card.



“Public transit is a service provided to residents to help address widespread difficulties folks are seeing with affordability,” said ACRD Board of Directors Chair John Jack. “Access to affordable transportation is a vital component of achieving social mobility, or people being able to improve their lives. Ensuring that all members of the community are afforded good access to transit will help not only those people, but the community as a whole since people will be able to get to work or to their appointments without relying on other more costly means. I welcome the investments made on the West Coast and applaud all involved in making it happen. Many thanks.”