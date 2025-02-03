BC Transit to take over operations of West Coast Transit System

Effective March 1, 2025, operations of the West Coast Transit System, currently operated by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD), will be transitioned to BC Transit.

The service will be operated by PWTransit Canada and will connect residents and visitors of Tofino, Ucluelet, Long Beach, the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ community of hitaću and the Tla-o-qui-aht communities of Esowista and Ty-histanis.



The service will complete nine roundtrips with 36 stops on weekdays between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., with an additional eight roundtrips each Saturday and Sunday between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Riders can pay for their fare with cash and a variety of fare products available via the Umo Mobility app or a reloadable Umo card.



BC Transit notes it has worked with ACRD and members of the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation to identify service levels and bus stop locations. BC Transit notes it will include Nuu-chah-nulth on its bus stop signs in the West Coast Transit System, a first for the agency.

All fleet buses in the West Coast Transit System are 2024 Chevrolet ARBOC buses and will feature BC Transit’s new green livery. BC Transit says the new green livery showcases its commitment to modern, climate-friendly public transit options for communities across the province.