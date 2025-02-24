City of Chicago accepts CTA’s plan for equitable transit-oriented development

The Chicago Plan Commission has adopted the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) plan to promote equitable transit-oriented development (ETOD) after an 18-month planning process centered on community engagement. The 95th Street Corridor Plan, a community-informed blueprint by the CTA and the city of Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD), will build on the two-mile stretch of 95th Street between Halsted Street on the west and Cottage Grove Avenue on the east.

The CTA says this plan was initiated as a result of community advocacy and in recognition of numerous major public transit improvements coming soon to the area. This plan will work to implement public transit improvements for sustainable and inclusive community growth to create a walkable, mixed-use development near train stations and major bus lines, while prioritizing investment in disinvested communities and preventing displacement.

"The 95th Street Corridor Plan lays the foundation for how we will equitably develop and strengthen our communities so that all residents can access vital opportunities, services and the ability to thrive," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "I am grateful that community engagement and collaboration was at the heart of this planning as nothing great can happen in our city without the involvement and input of all Chicagoans. I look forward to implementing this plan and continuing our investments in the safety and vibrancy of our communities."

“This plan underscores the CTA’s shared commitment with the city that every Chicagoan, regardless of their background, should be able to live in a healthy, walkable, vibrant community connected to transit,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “This engagement process has been invaluable to creating a plan that is reflective of the community.”

The CTA notes the city of Chicago will now have an overarching guide for future community and economic development in the area with the adoption of the 95th Street Corridor Plan. The plan’s implementation guide provides community goals and strategies across six key focus areas: empowering community voices, mobility and safety, community wealth building, equitable development, environment and health and wellness. The agency says this will also be the first time in a CTA or DPD comprehensive planning effort that a plan utilizes a health and racial equity impact assessment lens to thoughtfully consider the lived experiences of current community members and consider nuanced tradeoffs of proposed plan recommendations.

"The 95th Street Corridor Plan is a testament to the power of collaboration and vision,” said DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright. “By embracing equitable transit-oriented development, strengthening community assets and fostering economic growth, this plan lays the foundation for a more vibrant, connected and equitable future for the study area."

The CTA says many of its previous and current transit investments will benefit from the 95th Street Corridor TOD. This will include:

The CTA notes that overall, the improved regional mobility resulting from these projects will offer the potential for the 95th Street Corridor to serve as a residential, commercial and institutional hub for the entire Far South Side.