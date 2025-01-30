Embark rider survey results show improved satisfaction with overall services

Embark has released the findings from its 2024 transit rider survey, which consisted of over 2,000 responses from Oklahoma City Fixed Route bus, RAPID NW bus rapid transit line and OKC Streetcar customers, as well as riders in Norman, Okla. The survey asked riders about their satisfaction with the services they use, frequency of use, preferences and demographic information.

Conducted in spring 2024 by ETC Institute, the transit rider survey was shared last month with the Oklahoma City Council and the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority .

Based on a combination of “very satisfied” and “satisfied” responses, Embark says the results showed that riders ranked its transit services significantly higher than the national average in overall customer satisfaction, setting a benchmark for excellence:

OKC Fixed Route: 77 percent overall satisfaction; 19 percent above the national average

OKC Streetcar: 94 percent overall satisfaction; 36 percent above the national average

RAPID NW: 92 percent overall satisfaction; 34 percent above the national average

"We are committed to providing the highest level of service to our riders," said Embark Director Jesse Rush. "These surveys are a vital part of our ongoing efforts to understand rider needs and identify areas for improvement. The positive feedback we've received fuels our passion to continue improving public transit and making it more reliable and accessible for all.”

Embark says the survey also showed close to 56 percent of riders use transit services five or more days per week. Overall, the agency notes that its customers care most about safety, frequency of service, driver courtesy, on-time arrivals, availability and reliability of service.

Results from the Oklahoma City Transit Rider Survey include:

OKC Bus

81 percent of riders feel safe while riding the bus

74 percent of riders were satisfied with the courtesy and helpfulness of drivers

73 percent of riders were satisfied with the reliability of service

OKC Streetcar

96 percent of riders feel safe while riding the streetcar

95 percent of riders were satisfied with the courtesy and helpfulness of drivers

92 percent of riders were satisfied with the reliability of service

RAPID NW

93 percent of riders rated the cleanliness of RAPID buses highly

92 percent of riders were satisfied with the frequency of RAPID service

92 percent of riders were satisfied with the reliability of service

RAPID NW was included in the rider survey for the first time in 2024. According to Embark, results showed at least a 75 percent satisfaction rating in all areas.

“It’s clear from the results that Embark’s recent transit improvements like the addition of RAPID NW and the update of all route schedules via OKC Move’s made a positive impact on customer satisfaction,” said ETC Institute CEO Chris Tatham. “Oklahoma City should be proud of its evolving public transportation system and the dedication to continuous improvement and investment by its community and leaders.”