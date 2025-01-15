Bay Area transit agencies sign the Equity In Infrastructure Project Pledge

Bay Area community and transit leaders have pledged to join a coalition committed to increasing contracting opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs) in the infrastructure sector. The Equity In Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge will work to increase competition for public contracts, save taxpayer dollars and deliver better value for infrastructure investments while building generational wealth and reducing the racial wealth gap.

Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority (VTA) says that the Bay Area transit agencies and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) signing onto the pledge grows the EIP’s voluntary coalition to 92 transit authorities. This initiative will also expand to airports, ports, water districts and engineering, financial and construction firms from across the country – representing hundreds of billions of dollars of power to improve people’s lives.

“EIP is an economic development program,” said EIP Co-Chair Phil Washington, who is CEO of the Denver International Airport. “When we are intentional about prime, joint venture and equity participation opportunities for historically underutilized businesses. We put people to work, and we grow businesses and community wealth. These are tough economic times across our nation. What we are rallying people around is leveraging infrastructure investments into investments in people’s financial security.”

The Santa Clara VTA and EIP-hosted signing event was held at the Milpitas Transit Center on Jan. 13. At the event Bay Area transit leaders highlighted the significance of signing onto a pledge of this kind.

“VTA's transit connects one of the most diverse and economically vibrant metropolitan areas in the nation,” said Santa Clara VTA Board Chair Sergio Lopez. “Today's commitment is a recognition that this diversity is key to success whether to the economic vitality of Silicon Valley or to the successful operation of a complex transit agency and will create opportunity in our communities for generations to come.”

The 18 entities who signed EIP Pledge include Santa Clara VTA, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), city of Milpitas, Calif., San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, MTC, Conference Of Minority Transportation Officials Nor Cal, AC Transit, Caltrain, SamTrans, San Francisco Bay Ferry, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, Transbay Joint Powers Authority, Denver Water, Valley Water, The Allen Group, BUILDIT and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority.

The Equity in Infrastructure Pledge calls on signers to:

Increase the number, size and proportion of contracting opportunities going to HUBs.

Increase the number, size and proportion of contracting opportunities going to HUBs as prime contractors.

Streamline the administration of contracting with HUBs to centralize certiﬁcation, improve payment time and standardize transparent data collection.

Increase the amount and type of ﬁnancing available to HUBs aiming to meet infrastructure contracts by working with private and public partners.

Expand the number of signatories to this pledge.

Santa Clara VTA says that the Bay Area’s commitment to supporting HUBs is not just about compliance but about recognizing the value that diverse perspectives bring to infrastructure projects. These organizations aim to build a more equitable future for all Bay Area communities by working together.