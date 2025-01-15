FTA awards $9.6 million in Tribal Transit Program funding in 14 states

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded $9.6 million in grants to 26 American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities to improve their public transit systems in 14 states through the Tribal Transit Program, which enable Tribes to buy transit vehicles, upgrade bus facilities and expand or improve transit service. FTA notes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes nearly $46 million in competitive funding over five years for the Tribal Transit Program, an increase of nearly 83 percent.

“Improving transportation options for Tribal residents ensures access to reliable, affordable ways to get around,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "With the funding we're announcing today, the department is strengthening 26 tribal communities, helping residents get to jobs, educational opportunities, healthcare appointments and Tribal business."

As part of the funding made available for the program back in August, FTA revealed it had streamlined the application process for the program and made the following changes to the program based off feedback from American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities:

Raising the cap on planning projects from $25,000 to $50,000.

No longer limiting which tribal governments can apply for operating assistance.

Not requiring a local match for any project funded through the Tribal Transit competitive program.

"As a result of the feedback we received from American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities, FTA made several changes to ensure everyone – even those running some of the nation's smallest transit systems – could compete for federal funds to support these critical transportation services," said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "From purchasing new buses to modernizing or building new facilities or developing transit plans, our federal support ensures Tribal residents have transportation available to them."

FTA notes the funding is vital to help Tribes meet the needs of their citizens, including elders, people with disabilities and youth Indian Country. Federally supported projects in this round of grants range from helping Tribal and village leaders buy transit vans and transitioning to greener vehicles, to upgrading scheduling and dispatch systems. FTA says many of this year’s grants also provide significant support for regular Tribal transit operations.

Examples of projects selected to receive fiscal year 2024 funding include:

The Ninilchik Village Tribe will receive $509,038 to buy a new transit van to replace an aging vehicle and better support operations, allowing the Tribe to extend service from three days a week to five. The Tribe will close transportation gaps on the Kenai Peninsula, offering a convenient and affordable travel option for tribal residents and connecting them to essential services.

The Bay Mills Indian Community in Michigan will receive $180,000 to ensure continued transit services, which has seen a 150 percent growth in ridership since 2021. The funding will help its Tribal members in rural Chippewa County maintain their access to jobs, healthcare and essential services for the community.

The Minnesota Chippewa Tribe - White Earth Band will receive $80,000 to purchase a computer-aided scheduling dispatch system. The project will improve service and access for Tribal residents to jobs, healthcare and essential services.

The Walker River Paiute Tribe will receive $547,149 to support its Agai Dicutta Tribal Transit Service, which serves as a vital link for Tribal members living in three counties in rural midwestern Nevada. The project will ensure community members have access to education, health care and economic opportunities.

FTA received 38 eligible project proposals, requesting $17.5 million from Tribes and Alaska Native Village applicants in response to the Notice of Funding Opportunity.