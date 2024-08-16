FTA makes nearly $9.2 million in Tribal Transit Program funding available.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has made nearly $9.2 million available to support American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities through the Tribal Transit Program. The funding is authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), with Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 being the third year the program has provided increased funding through the law.

In 2023 and 2024, FTA engaged in a consultation process with Tribal governments to improve the Tribal Transit competitive program and technical assistance efforts. As a result of the feedback received from American Indian Tribes and Alaskan Native communities, FTA is making several changes to ensure everyone – even those running some of the U.S.'s smallest transit systems – can compete for federal support for their critical transportation systems.

FTA streamlined the application process for the program and made changes such as:

Raising the cap on planning projects from $25,000 to $50,000

No longer limiting which tribal governments can apply for operating assistance

Not requiring a local match for any project funded through the Tribal Transit competitive program.

The IIJA includes nearly $46 million in competitive funding over five years for the Tribal Transit Program, an increase of nearly 83 percent. In FY 23, FTA awarded funds to 22 American Indian Tribes and Alaska Native communities to help them meet the needs of their citizens, including elders, people with disabilities and youth in Indian Country.

Applications will be evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity, including how the project will improve the quality of life for the Tribe and surrounding rural communities. The application period will close on Nov. 13, 2024.