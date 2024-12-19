New Orleans RTA Board approves agency’s $227.4 million 2025 operating and capital budget

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Commissioners has approved the agency’s $227.4 million 2025 operating and capital budget.

“I would like to express my gratitude to staff and my colleagues on the board for working together to balance the 2025 budget. We are laying out a plan for a transit system that will improve our service delivery and increase ridership levels for next year,” said New Orleans RTA Board of Commissioners Chair Fred Neal, Jr. “This budget reinforces our commitment to modernize [New Orleans] RTA’s infrastructure and keep the system in good working condition with well-maintained vehicles, all while prioritizing the needs of our riders. With this budget, we will continue to strengthen our workforce, increase accessibility and expand services to provide a world-class experience deserving of our riders.

“Our team has developed a budget that reflects our responsibility to taxpayers and invest in projects and initiatives that will benefit our riders,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins. “As we follow our recently updated Strategic Mobility Plan and best practices in the transit industry, we are shaping a strong future for [New Orleans] RTA. In 2025, our riders will see tangible results of these critical investments as we continue to show that [New Orleans] RTA is how New Orleans rolls.”

The agency notes top 2025 initiatives include investments in the following:

Continued enhancements

Replacement and modernization of its aging fleet

Investments to improve service reliability

Improved rider amenities

Continued investments in infrastructure and capital projects

Permanent Downtown Transit Center

Algiers Ferry Terminal renovation

Mobility hubs at key transfer points

Engineering and design work for bus rapid transit

Advance transit system and integrate equity practices through