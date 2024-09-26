New Orleans RTA works to integrate 26 new hybrid and diesel buses

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (New Orleans RTA) celebrated the launch of 26 new hybrid and diesel buses deployed over the summer and fall. New Orleans RTA CEO Lona Edwards Hankins and community members came together for a ribbon cutting with a mini tour on a hybrid bus.

“Our campaign, ‘How New Orleans rolls,’ reflects our commitment to delivering world-class service. By modernizing our fleet, we’re enhancing service reliability and reducing environmental impact with quieter, eco-friendly buses,” said New Orleans RTA CEO Hankins. “We’ve already seen improvements in service frequency and a significant drop in complaints about late buses.”

The first set of 21 buses were funded by $18.6 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act. Another set of eight diesel buses, five of which are also in operation, were funded by $5.39 million from disaster-related CDBG funds.

As the new buses are being deployed, New Orleans RTA is able to retire its oldest buses.