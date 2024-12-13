CTA partners with DePaul University to improve support for small businesses, under-served Chicago neighborhoods

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has partnered with DePaul University’s Driehaus College of Business to launch innovative pilot programs to support small businesses and promote economic revitalization in Chicago’s south side. DePaul’s business students and faculty will lend their expertise and deliver solutions for small businesses and actionable recommendations for community growth.

“CTA is proud to partner with DePaul University to invest in the businesses and communities that drive Chicago forward,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “These programs reflect our mission to create equitable opportunities for small businesses and ensure that transit investments generate meaningful benefits for the neighborhoods we serve.”

The first pilot program will focus on CTA’s Building Small Businesses Program, which supports disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) by providing access to capital, technical assistance and procurement guidance.

DePaul undergraduate students, supervised by faculty, will work with five to seven small businesses selected by CTA to tailor solutions that address challenges such as capital sourcing, back-office support and technical needs. Participating businesses will gain critical insights to compete for CTA contracts and grow sustainably.

“We are excited to work with CTA on these programs. We take great pride in being Chicago’s business school and contributing to the economic development of the city,” said Sulin Ba, dean of DePaul’s Driehaus College of Business. “This partnership is a win-win opportunity. Our students will gain hands-on experience solving real-world business challenges and CTA’s DBE firms will receive expert support to strengthen their operations and expand their opportunities.”

The second pilot program aligns with the Red Line Extension (RLE) Transit-Supportive Development (TSD) Plan, which aims to revitalize South Michigan Avenue as a commercial and social hub.

The students will consider challenges such as zoning, equity and market conditions to develop actionable recommendations for stakeholders, including the city of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development.

“By connecting our academic resources to CTA’s transformative projects like the Red Line Extension, we aim to foster the entrepreneurial innovation that can catalyze Chicago’s next generation of equitable growth and expand opportunities for all Chicagoans,” said Dr. James Bort, professor of entrepreneurship at DePaul’s Driehaus College of Business.

Through these pilot programs, CTA and DePaul University will work together to: