New Jersey Gov. Murphy names Kris Kolluri next NJ Transit president and CEO

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named Kris Kolluri as the next New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) president and CEO following the resignation of Kevin Corbett, who will continue to serve in the position until Jan. 15, 2025.

Kolluri recently completed his tenure as the CEO of the Gateway Development Commission, a bi-state entity overseeing the $16.1 billion Hudson Tunnel Project, the largest infrastructure project in the U.S. In two years, he transformed the organization from a start-up to one that has received the largest investment the federal government has ever made in any mass transit project, closed on the largest Railroad & Rehabilitation Improvement Program loan package in U.S. history and initiated construction of the first set of heavy rail tunnels under the Hudson River in over 114 years.

“Kris Kolluri has played a vital role in strengthening our region’s transit infrastructure and I am confident in his ability to lead NJ Transit as we work to deliver the reliable, efficient and modernized mass transit system that New Jerseyans deserve,” said Gov. Murphy. “As CEO of the Gateway Development Commission, Kris was an exceptional leader and a relentless champion for the Hudson Tunnel Project, who helped secure the largest federal investment in a mass transit project in our nation’s history and oversaw the start of construction on both sides of the Hudson River – all in less than three years. I am grateful for his continued dedication to our state’s future and look forward to working with him.”

"I am honored that Gov. Murphy has recommended me to be the president and chief executive officer to the NJ Transit Board," Kolluri said. "Through his leadership and targeted investments, Gov. Murphy has made improving NJ Transit a cornerstone of his administration. Over the next year, I look forward to working with the governor and the board to continue putting NJ Transit on a pathway to carry out the improvements that customers expect and deserve."

Previously, Kolluri served as president and CEO of Camden Community Partnership, Inc., a community and economic development nonprofit located in Camden, N.J. While in that role, he oversaw an organization focused on designing and implementing outcome-focused and resident-driven programs. Under his leadership and in partnership with the local government, the organization implemented a first mile/last mile transportation solution for residents, an innovative job placement program, a once-in-a-generation street improvement program, the development and rehabilitation of six waterfront and neighborhood parks and a large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site.

Kolluri also previously served as CEO of the Rowan University/Rutgers - Camden Board of Governors. During his tenure, he oversaw the development of the multi-institutional research and teaching facility and implemented the Medical Assistants Training Program and the Alzheimer’s Patient Navigator Program, which were a pathway to serve a community health need and create jobs for residents.

He was the CEO of the New Jersey Schools Development Authority, where he oversaw the state's $5.3 billion school construction program, focused primarily on socio-economically disadvantaged communities. He was also commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), where he led the effort to increase investment in mass transit, as well as served as chairman of NJ Transit, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority, overseeing 17,000 employees.

Prior to his work in the infrastructure and social equity space, Kolluri worked as a staff member in Congress for over a decade, eventually becoming a senior policy advisor to House Democratic Leader Richard A. Gephardt. In that capacity, he assisted freshman members of Congress in developing long-term policy initiatives.

He has a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. He was an adjunct faculty member at Rutgers University Law School during the 2011 and 2012 academic years. He also served on the Rowan University Board of Trustees, the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board and the New Jersey Board of the Regional Plan Association.

“Kris’s vast knowledge of the transportation landscape in New Jersey coupled with his demonstrated leadership will be valuable assets in continuing to move this agency forward,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor. “I want to thank Kevin Corbett for his dedication to NJ Transit and commend him for the advancements made during his tenure. I wish him all the best as he begins his next chapter.”