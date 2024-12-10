NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett to step down in January 2025

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) President and CEO Kevin Corbett has submitted his resignation to follow a new opportunity within academia. For seven years, Corbett has led NJ Transit, becoming the third longest-serving CEO in NJ Transit history.

First nominated by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in 2018 to serve as NJ Transit’s executive director, Corbett has worked to improve New Jersey’s mass transit system to make it more accessible, affordable and reliable for commuters. His efforts within the agency have focused on enhancing customer service, modernizing critical infrastructure, renovating and expanding stations and introducing new fleets of rail cars.

“As the most densely populated state, uniquely situated between two major metropolitan hubs, New Jersey disproportionately depends on mass transit, which is why fixing NJ Transit has been a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. Murphy. “Kevin has worked in coordination with our federal government, Amtrak and our Legislature to develop strategic plans and solutions that address commuters’ concerns and position NJ Transit for long-term reliability and success. His leadership and service to the people of New Jersey has been unwavering and I wish him the best as he begins this next chapter.”

Corbett has overseen the full implementation of positive train control (PTC), the nearly-completed Portal North Bridge replacement project, the introduction of NJ Transit’s first-ever electric buses, the restoration of the ranks of New Jersey’s locomotive engineers and bus operators, the implementation of the agency’s forward-thinking five-year capital plan and winning recognition by the American Public Transportation Association as North America’s Most Outstanding Public Transportation System.

“Serving as president and CEO of NJ Transit has been the honor of a lifetime. I am profoundly grateful for the trust Gov. Murphy placed in me and for his unwavering support that has resulted in transformational improvements benefiting New Jerseyans for decades to come. I am also thankful for the opportunity to work alongside an extraordinary team of more than 12,000 men and women dedicated to serving the residents of New Jersey,” Corbett wrote in his resignation letter. “While I am excited about this next chapter in my life, my commitment to public transit and the communities we serve remains steadfast. I look forward to continuing to champion the importance of public transportation in my next role, which will allow me to remain deeply connected to the transportation sector, focusing on practical innovation, infrastructure and advocacy for public transit in our region.”

Corbett’s resignation will take effect Jan. 15, 2025. An announcement on Corbett’s successor will be made soon.