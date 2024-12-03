Metrolinx names Michael Lindsay new interim president and CEO

Michael Lindsay has been named the new interim-president and CEO of Metrolinx, effective as early as Dec. 16, 2024. Lindsay will move over to Metrolinx on Dec. 9 to begin supporting the opening of Eglinton Crosstown as a top priority in the transition process.

“With his many years of service helping to build our great province as president and chief executive officer of Infrastructure Ontario, no one is better positioned to take on this role than Michael,” said Premier of Ontario Doug Ford. “I have given Michael a clear mandate to open Eglinton Crosstown as soon as it is safe to do so. That is his top priority.”

Lindsay will be taking over for Phil Verster, who has accepted a new position and will be moving on as early as Dec. 16, 2024.

“I want to thank Phil for his many years of service to Ontario,” Ford said. “Phil led and supported explosive growth in transit construction, including the largest expansion of public transit in North America. The transportation landscape in Ontario will be permanently better because of his contributions.”