Santa Clara VTA celebrates new graduates of VTA/ATU JWI Apprenticeship Program

On Nov. 20, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) celebrated the graduation of individuals from the VTA/Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Joint Workforce Investment (JWI) Apprenticeship Program. The group includes 69 bus operators, four track workers and an overhead line worker. The graduates were awarded 18 college credits from Mission College in Santa Clara, Calif., possessing the skills and knowledge to meet the growing demands of modern transit and the future of public transportation in Santa Clara County, Calif., and beyond.

“I want to commend you for your perseverance in this job, your fortitude and your dedication to the service that so many people in our community depend on,” said Santa Clara VTA Assistant General Manager and CFO Greg Richardson.

The agency says the milestone marks the continued success of a groundbreaking partnership between Santa Clara VTA, the ATU Local 265 and Mission College. The JWI apprenticeship program, which started in 2008, has aimed to build a strong, sustainable workforce through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Santa Clara VTA, ATU Local 265 and Mission College collaborate to offer apprentices a comprehensive 18-month to two-year program.

Under the guidance of an experienced Santa Clara VTA/ATU mentor, each apprentice completes 2,000 hours of hands-on experience, paired with academic coursework that earns them up to 18 college credits. The mentorship plays a key role in the program’s success. With experienced workers providing guidance and support to their newer colleagues, knowledge is passed down and future transit workers are set up for long-term success.

“I would like to thank ATU Local 265 for their role in this partnership to provide the opportunity for you all to grow your career at [Santa Clara] VTA," said Santa Clara VTA Board Chair Sergio Lopez. “This program is about offering you choices.”

The JWI apprenticeship program is also about creating a positive work environment for employees. The partnership between Santa Clara VTA and ATU Local 265 is designed to support the long-term health, wellness and professional development of workers.