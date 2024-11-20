Santa Clara VTA to launch Speed and Reliability Program

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is launching its Speed and Reliability Program. The Speed and Reliability Program, formerly known as the Fast Transit Program, will help the agency understand community and transit rider priorities on where improvements are most needed.

The program is focusing on three areas:

Transit signal priority. Eliminating barriers to cashless payments. Capital improvements on the agency’s infrastructure.

The Speed and Reliability Program will help direct and prioritize buses to be fast and reliable to reduce the total number of buses necessary to provide better service.

For the project, Santa Clara VTA will be partnering with a team of community-based organizations (CBOs) to co-create engagement strategies and ensure that broad, diverse, comprehensive feedback is incorporated into decision-making processes. Representatives from the following organizations will be advising on this project:

Nueva Vida Community

RYDE

Vietnamese Voluntary Foundation

Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired

West Valley Community Services

Yu-Ai-Kai Japanese American Community Senior Service

The CBO Working Group will meet through the end of 2026, providing a steady opportunity for conversations about the priorities of the county.

Santa Clara VTA’s project team will be out in the community taking feedback on where within the agency transit riders feel that speed and reliability improvements are most needed.